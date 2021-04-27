Update: Fire In Rancho Calaveras

Fire in Rancho Calaveras View Photo

Update at 4:38 p.m.: Fire resources are making progress on the White Fire burning in the 3800 block of Berkesey Lane near Lucas Lane, north of Highway 26 in the Rancho Calaveras area of Calaveras County.

Cal Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore updates that firefighters have stopped the forward progress of the flames. She adds that crews will remain on the scene for the next couple of hours working towards full containment and mopping up. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Update at 4:15 p.m.: Cal Fire has dubbed the fire burning in the 3800 block of Berkesey Lane near Lucas Lane, north of Highway 26 in the Rancho Calaveras area as the “White Fire.”

Cal Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore details that the fire is one acre in size and moving at a moderate rate of spread. There remains no information as to any structures being threatened.

Original post at 3:56 p.m.: Rancho Calaveras, CA — Air and ground resources are heading to a vegetation fire in Calaveras County.

CAL Fire reports that the blaze is in the 3800 block of Berkesey Lane near Lucas Lane, north of Highway 26 in the Rancho Calaveras area. There are no details on the fire’s size or rate of spread, or whether any structures are threatened at this time, but the picture in the image box shows a plume of smoke in the area. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.