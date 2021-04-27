Update: Fire Near Lake Don Pedro

CALFire TCU Fire Engine View Photo

Update at 1:45 p.m.: Fire crews have quickly extinguished a vegetation fire that was burning along the 3900 block of Arbolada Drive, south of Highway 132 in Tuolumne County, between Lake Don Pedro and Lake McClure. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore relays that the fire has been contained at an eighth of an acre with no structures threatened. A small crew will remain on the scene mopping up for the next hour. The flames ignited in some grass around 1:15 p.m.

Original post at 1:30 p.m.: Tuolumne County, CA — Fire crews are battling a blaze in Tuolumne County, between Lake Don Pedro and Lake McClure.

CAL Fire reports that the flames broke out in vegetation along the 3900 block of Arbolada Drive, south of Highway 132. There are no further details on the fire’s activity or whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.