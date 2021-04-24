‘Don’t Be The Dealer’

Tuolumne County Drug Take-Back Day View Photo

Sonora, CA — If you have unused or expired medications you want to get rid of, there are several locations you can head to in the Mother Lode where they are being collected today for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Officials will be at the main library branch located at 480 Greenley Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. During that same time, Calaveras’ deputies will be doing the same at two locations. Volunteers will gladly take expired drugs off your hands at The Calaveras County Office of Education at 185 South Main Street in Angels Camp and the Toyon Middle School on Highway 12 between San Andreas and Valley Springs.

With the message “Don’t be a Dealer” sheriff’s officials say by getting rid of the drugs the public is helping to make sure those who might abuse or try to sell the medication can’t. Also, it protects children from accidental poisoning and the environment from contamination, as many people flush drugs down the toilet. By dropping off the drugs, the medicine is properly destroyed.

Sheriff’s officials ask that all identifying information be marked out or removed for the medicine containers. Liquid products, like cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. No intravenous solutions, injectables, or syringes are being taken. The service is free and anonymous with no questions asked.

Calaveras County boasts that “Drop the Drugs” events have removed over 1,985.6 pounds of potentially dangerous drugs and medications from the community since it began in 2011. However, those who cannot make today’s event can drop off unwanted drugs any day during business hours at permanent “Drug Drop Boxes” at the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office in San Andreas or the Angels Camp Police Department. Further details and questions can be directed to Sgt. Greg Stark at 209-754-6500.

Tuolumne County collaborates the event with the YES Partnership, which is a community coalition working to prevent substance and child abuse in the county.