Governor Newsom Responds To White Hose Environmental Goals

SACRAMENTO– Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement today in response to President Biden’s new greenhouse gas emissions reduction target for the United States:

“Here in California, climate policies and programs have cut carbon emissions, created jobs, catalyzed innovation, and spurred partnerships across the United States and around the world – all while prioritizing public health and equity. We have exceeded our 2020 greenhouse gas emissions reduction target – four years ahead of schedule – while growing our economy 26 percent. We were the first state in the nation to implement a phase-out plan to end the sales of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035 while building partnerships with major auto manufacturers to achieve these ambitious goals. With nationally recognized energy efficiency standards, Californians now use 31 percent less energy than the average American, and our appliance and building energy efficiency standards have resulted in $100 billion in consumer savings over the past 40 years.”

President Joe Biden pledged Thursday to cut US emissions of greenhouse gases by 50 percent and meet that goal by 2030, Biden also called for cutting carbon dioxide output by 50 percent compared to 2005 emissions.