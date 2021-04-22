Mother Lode Christian Spring Jubilee

Mother Lode Fairgrounds View Photo

Mother Lode Christian School will present the 41st Annual Spring Jubilee this Friday and Saturday at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds.

Kerry Semsen was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Simpson is the coordinator for the Jubilee. She is also the volunteer Operations Manager for the Mother Lode Christian School Thrift Store.

Friday afternoon is the start of the silent auction bidding, preview of live auction items, large book sale, pie sale, children’s game room, and the 7th / 8th grade dinner. The dinner is a choice of chicken or tri-tip. The proceeds from the dinner supports MLCS Jr. High activities and field trips.

The hours on Friday are from 4 PM through 9 PM.

On Saturday the doors will open at 9 AM. The live auction begins at 11:30 AM and the silent auction continues throughout Saturday. The live auction will take place outside on the grass lawn between the Fairgrounds main office and Me-Wuk Tribes of Tuolumne County Building so bring a lawn chair or blanket! Book sale closes on Saturday at noon and food sales continue throughout the day. Game room for kids ages 2-10 years is open from 9am – 3pm (small fee).

The admission is free and open to the entire public. The game room is open both days for children.

Mother Lode Christian is a private Christian School, located in Tuolumne City. The campus and buildings are the home of the original Summerville High School.

For more information, call (209) 928-4126 today. You can also go to https://mlcs.schoolauction.net/jubilee to preview auction items, pre-register to bid, and pre-order pies.

