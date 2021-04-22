Blaze In Calaveras County An Escaped Debris Burn

Arnold Fire on Moran Road south of HWY 4 View Photo

Calaveras County, CA– Air and ground resources are heading to a vegetation fire in Calaveras County, between Avery and Arnold.

CAL Fire report it is an escaped debris burn where the flames spread to nearby grass on Moran Road near Love Creek Road, south of Highway 4. There is no word on the fire’s size, the flames’ rate of spread, or whether any structures are threatened at this time. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.