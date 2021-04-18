More April Road Work Planned This Week

Traffic Delays On James E. Roberts Bridge View Photo

There are a few areas to expect crews to be working in the Mother Lode the week of April 18 to April 24.

On Hwy 49 in Tuolumne from the Stanislaus/Tuolumne border expect 6.5 miles of road crack and seal operations to impact traffic. The work is scheduled Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will impact the left shoulder and right turn lane with delays of about 15-minutes expected.

On Hwy 49 at Parrotts Ferry Road to Columbia Way one of the lanes and both shoulders will be closed from utility work. The work is scheduled from Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Hwy 49 in Calaveras night time bridge work at San Domingo Creek to Gold Strike Road will limit traffic to one-way. The work is scheduled from Monday to Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

In Tuolumne on Hwy 108 two bridges will be undergoing bridge work. The bridges are in the area of Lime Kiln Road, and at Cavalieri Road and Jenness Road. The bridge work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. with over night work on the latter one. Expect about 10-minute delays.

Crews will be doing bridge work in Calaveras on Hwy 4 at the End of the Bypass to Red Hill Road from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday. Motorists should expect 10-minute delays.

In Calaveras a quarter-mile west and east of Chestnut Street on Hwy 12 long-term shoulder work on both sides of the road will continue. The work is scheduled through July 2nd. There will also be bridge work nearby on Highway 12 in the area of Highway 26 to Double Springs Road. The bridge work is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

On HWY 26 in Calaveras workers will also be doing bridge work on Hwy 26 in Valley Springs from Railroad Flat Road to Barney Way on the right. The work is scheduled between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Motorists should expect 10-minute delays.

These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.