Wind Advisory Issued For The Central Sierra Nevada

Snow in Yosemite Valley View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the Northern San Joaquin Valley and the Central Sierra Nevada, from 8 AM Tuesday through 5 AM Wednesday.

In the Central Valley, winds of fifteen to thirty mph are expected, with gusts up to forty mph. In the central Sierra Nevada, winds of twenty-five to thirty-five mph are likely, with gusts up to fifty-five mph.

The gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Dead trees and tree limbs and could be blown down and a few power outages may result. This includes inside of Yosemite National Park.

Currently, there are no restrictions up to the winter closure gate on Highway 108. There are no restrictions up to the winter closure gate on Highway 120. There are no restrictions up to the winter closure gate on Highway 4. Highway 88 is open.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.