Biden: The American Rescue Plan Is Closer To Reality

President Joe Biden View Photo

President Joe Biden congratulated the House of Representatives for passing his American Rescue Plan.

Biden was Monday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“Good morning, folks. For a few weeks now, an overwhelming percentage of the American public has made it clear that they support my American Rescue Plan. And the House of Representatives took the first step toward making it a reality.

And I want to thank — and I called her just a few moments ago — Nancy Pelosi for her extraordinary — Speaker Pelosi — for her extraordinary leadership and all those who supported our plan.

And with their vote, we are one step closer to vaccinating the nation. We are one step closer to putting $1,400 in the pockets of Americans. We are one step closer to extending unemployment benefits for millions of Americans who are shortly going to lose them.

We’re one step closer to helping millions of Americans feed their families and keep a roof over their head. We’re one step closer to getting our kids safely back in school. And we’re one step closer to getting state and local governments the money they need to prevent massive layoffs for essential workers.

Now — now the bill moves to the United States Senate where I hope it will receive quick action. I have — we have no time to waste.

If we act now — decisively, quickly, and boldly — we can finally get ahead of this virus. We can finally get our economy moving again.

And the people of this country have suffered far too much for too long. We need to relieve that suffering. The American Rescue Plan does just that: It relieves the suffering. And it’s time to act.

I thank you all for being here. I appreciate it.”

