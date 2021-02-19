Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Northern Sierra Nevada

A period of snow is expected to impact the Northern Sierra Nevada this evening into Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Northern Sierra Nevada from 6 PM tonight until 10 AM Saturday.

Light mountain snow showers today will increase in coverage and intensity tonight, as a colder system drops south over northern California.

Accumulating snow is expected above 4,500 feet. The total snow accumulation will range from four to eight inches.

Mountain travel may be difficult at times, with chain controls and reduced visibility possible. Plan on slippery road conditions.

The latest high mountain road conditions, including Highway 108, Highway 4, Highway 120 and Highway 88 (Carson Pass), log onto myMotherLode.com and click the traffic tab. Currently, there are no travel restrictions.

A Winter Weather Advisory means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.