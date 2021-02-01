Cloudy
53.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Boil Water Advisory Lifted For Cedar Ridge

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
TUD

TUD

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — The water is safe to drink in the Cedar Ridge area.

Emergency repairs were made last Thursday after a water hydrant was hit and damaged during the heavy storm. It caused a major pressure loss in the water distribution system. Customers in Cedar Ridge were directed to boil water, until further notice, before consuming it.

TUD reports that the water at the Cedar Ridge Water Treatment Plant was tested, and it has been deemed safe for consumption.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 