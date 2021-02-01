Boil Water Advisory Lifted For Cedar Ridge
TUD
Sonora, CA — The water is safe to drink in the Cedar Ridge area.
Emergency repairs were made last Thursday after a water hydrant was hit and damaged during the heavy storm. It caused a major pressure loss in the water distribution system. Customers in Cedar Ridge were directed to boil water, until further notice, before consuming it.
TUD reports that the water at the Cedar Ridge Water Treatment Plant was tested, and it has been deemed safe for consumption.