Forest Service Extends COVID-19 Campground Closures Another Month

Mi-Wok Ranger Station - Stanislaus National Forest View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Stanislaus National Forest is one of twelve developed campgrounds included in the closure extension.

The United States Forest Service (USFS) cites that the shutdowns follow Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Stay-at-Home Orders to help protect against the spread of COVID-19. It will remain in effect through Jan. 29, 2021.

“This order extension will protect visitors and our employees by reducing exposure to COVID-19 and mitigating the further burden on limited healthcare facilities,” said Randy Moore, Regional Forester of the USDA Forest Service’s Pacific Southwest Region.

California has 20 national forests, in the Pacific Southwest Region, there are eighteen national forests that align with the state’s regional coronavirus zones. Those impacted currently by this extension are in the Greater Sacramento, Southern, and San Joaquin Valley regions, which includes the Stanislaus National Forest. The complete list of the zones and what forests are in them is at the bottom of the page.

During the extension, some day use sites will remain open for the public’s health and welfare with forest officials urging all visitors to follow CDC guidelines to recreate responsibly and check with your local national forest before visiting. They continue to recommend exercising close to your home.

The Pacific Southwest Region’s eighteen National Forests align with the state of California’s zones as follows:

Southern – San Bernardino, Los Padres, Cleveland, Angeles, Inyo National Forests

Northern – Mendocino, Modoc, Six Rivers, Shasta-Trinity, Klamath, Lassen National Forests

San Joaquin Valley – Stanislaus, Sierra, Sequoia National Forests

Greater Sacramento – Eldorado, Tahoe, Plumas National Forests, Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit.