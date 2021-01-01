Sierra Nevada Winter Storm Watch For Sunday & Monday

A winter storm will bring periods of heavy snow across the mountains of the Sierra Nevada from Sunday night into Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Northern Sierra Nevada above 5,500 feet, from Sunday evening through Monday evening

The heaviest snow is expected for elevations above 5,500 feet, with light accumulation possible down to the 4,500 foot elevation late Monday night.

The total snow accumulations above 5,500 feet, will range from eight inches to three feet.

Hazardous and difficult mountain travel conditions are anticipated with this storm. Significant reductions in visibility are possible. If traveling in the mountains, carry chains, extra warm clothing and food, and be prepared for significant travel delays.

Another winter storm is possible midweek which could also impact mountain travel.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor myMotherLode.com for the latest forecasts.