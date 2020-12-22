Dreaming Of A White Christmas In The Sierra Nevada?

Winter In Yosemite View Photo

A series of storm systems will bring impactful winter weather across Northern California this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Northern Sierra Nevada, from Christmas morning (Friday) through Saturday Morning.

Heavy mountain snow is expected across the Coastal Range, the southern Cascades, Western Plumas County and the Sierra Nevada with this system.

Mountain travel is expected to become difficult by Christmas afternoon and evening and continue through early Saturday morning.

The total wet snow accumulations for the Sierra Nevada will range from eight inches to one foot of snow.

If you are traveling in the mountains, carry chains, extra warm clothing and food and be prepared for significant travel delays. Significant reductions in visibility are possible.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor myMotherLode.com for the latest forecasts.