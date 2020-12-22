Mostly clear
35.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Democrats: The Coronavirus Vaccine

Sponsored by:
By Mark Truppner
Microphone and US Flag

Microphone and US Flag

Photo Icon View Photo

During the Democratic Weekly Address, Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) said that the coronavirus vaccine will lead us of the crisis.

Murray was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The Democrats did not provide a full transcript of this week’s address to the media. However, the complete audio can be heard on KVML.

Part of what Murray said was that “Americans can all be proud of the investments our country has made in lifesaving medical research, and of our scientists and doctors who have worked tirelessly and carefully to develop and evaluate this vaccine and who are leading us out of this crisis.

While this is a historic scientific breakthrough, it did not happen overnight and it was not a fluke. It happened because of decades of research by scientists here in the United States and abroad into how coronaviruses work and how to develop safe and effective vaccines. We can all be proud of the investments our country has made in lifesaving medical research, and of our scientists and doctors who have worked tirelessly and carefully to develop and evaluate this vaccine and who are leading us out of this crisis.”

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 