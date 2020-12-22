Democrats: The Coronavirus Vaccine

Microphone and US Flag View Photo

During the Democratic Weekly Address, Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) said that the coronavirus vaccine will lead us of the crisis.

Murray was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The Democrats did not provide a full transcript of this week’s address to the media. However, the complete audio can be heard on KVML.

Part of what Murray said was that “Americans can all be proud of the investments our country has made in lifesaving medical research, and of our scientists and doctors who have worked tirelessly and carefully to develop and evaluate this vaccine and who are leading us out of this crisis.

While this is a historic scientific breakthrough, it did not happen overnight and it was not a fluke. It happened because of decades of research by scientists here in the United States and abroad into how coronaviruses work and how to develop safe and effective vaccines. We can all be proud of the investments our country has made in lifesaving medical research, and of our scientists and doctors who have worked tirelessly and carefully to develop and evaluate this vaccine and who are leading us out of this crisis.”

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.