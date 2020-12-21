Trump: Christmas Greetings

President Donald Trump View Photo

President Trump delivered a Christmas message from the White House.

Trump was Monday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day.” The President’s weekly address airs on Monday and the Decmocrats response is on Tuesday. Here are his words:

“Melania and I send our warmest greetings to those celebrating Christmas in the United States and around the world. During this joyous time of year, we join a grateful Nation in thanking God for His abundant blessings and boundless love.

As families, friends, and communities come together to rejoice in the birth of Christ, we are reminded of the divine message from the first Christmas: “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.” While the challenges that face our country are great, the bonds that unite us as Americans are much stronger. Together, we must strive to foster a culture of deeper understanding and respect—traits that exemplify the teachings of Christ.

As we celebrate Christmas, we remember the precious religious liberties our forefathers so righteously fought to secure. We also pause to pay tribute to those courageous men and women of our Armed Forces who continue to fight for our cherished freedoms. As Commander in Chief, I salute them for their service and thank their family members for their shared sacrifice in this noble mission, especially during the holiday season.

We hope your heart is filled with the love and joy of your faith, family, and friends this Christmas. We send our best wishes for a merry Christmas and a happy and prosperous New Year.”

