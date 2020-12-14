Another Winter Storm Due To Impact The Sierra Nevada

Snow At Pinecrest Lake View Photo

A new storm system will move into Northern California on Wednesday bringing heavy snow across the Sierra Nevada.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Sierra Nevada above 5,500 feet, from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

The heaviest snow is expected to occur overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning above 5,500 feet with hazardous mountain travel anticipated during this time.

Total snow accumulations of six to nine inches are possible, with localized amounts up to sixteen inches.

The high snow levels on Wednesday evening will drop to around 4,500 to 5,500 feet by Thursday morning.

If traveling in the mountains, carry chains, extra warm clothing and food, and be prepared for difficult travel conditions and significant travel delays. Significant reductions in visibility are possible.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor myMotherLode.com for the latest forecasts.