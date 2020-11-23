Clarke Broadcasting’s Interfaith Cash And Coat Drive Gets Underway

Interfaith Coat Drive View Photo

Sonora, CA — Clarke Broadcasting is helping to kick off a two-week fundraising event for Interfaith Social Services.

The event helps provide food and coats for less fortunate neighbors in Tuolumne County.

There are some changes this year due to COVID-19 protocols. Starting today and running thru December 5 you can take your cash donations and coats directly to Interfaith at 18500 Stryker Court, Sonora. Volunteers will greet you Monday thru Friday between 9am-1pm during this two-week period.

If you would rather donate monetarily online, go to Interfaithsonora.org. Or you can mail pledges to Interfaith at Box 5070, Sonora, 95370.

Chicken Ranch Casino and the Sonora Area Foundation have each generously agreed to match the first 40 thousand dollars contributed by the community.

This annual fundraiser is critical to meet the demand of those less fortunate in Tuolumne County.