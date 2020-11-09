Sunny
Fire Damages Jamestown Mobile Home

By B.J. Hansen
Jamestown Mobile Home Fire

Jamestown Mobile Home Fire

Jamestown, CA — Three people were displaced by a mobile home fire in the Starr Mobile Home Park.

The structure fire in the 20000 block of Jamestown Road was reported at 6:30am on Sunday. The initial responding firefighters could see smoke coming from the attic. The fire was fully contained by officials from Tuolumne County Fire, and CAL Fire, by 9am. There were two males and a female displaced. No injuries were reported. It is not immediately clear what ignited the fire.

