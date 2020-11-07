There Are Five New COVID-19 Cases In Calaveras County

Calaveras County Public Health COVID-19 numbers-11-6-2020 View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Five additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Calaveras County.

Public health officials relay that COVID-19 cases include one male between 18-49 years of age, two females and one male between 50-64 years of age, and one female over the age of 65. District 1 had one case and Districts 4 and 5 each had two of the cases reported.

A total of 366 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the county. That number is made up of 200 females and 166 males. The age range with the highest number of cases remains 18-49 at 148. It is followed by those 65+ at 123. Of the total cases,13 cases remain active while 332 cases have since recovered. The total deaths related to the virus are 21.

Currently, the county remains in the minimal risk level (yellow/tier 4) on the state’s 4-tier color-coded system. That allows for most indoor operations to be open with modifications. To view the state’s “Blueprint for a Safer Economy” outlining the tiers, click here.