Air Quality Alert Issued For Mariposa County

Smoke in Yosemite area coming from Creek Fire burning in the Fresno area View Photo

The Mariposa Pollution Control District is issuing an Air Quality Alert through Thursday, due to smoke.

Additionally, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is extending an Air Quality Alert on Monday for San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Madera, Fresno, Tulare, Kings, and Valley portion of Kern Counties, due to smoke impacts from the Creek Fire and SQF Complex Fire. This Air Quality Alert is in effect until the fires are extinguished.

Exposure to particle pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, cause asthma attacks and acute bronchitis and increase the risk of respiratory infections.

Residents are advised to use caution as conditions warrant. People with heart or lung diseases should follow their doctor`s advice for dealing with episodes of unhealthy air quality.

Additionally, older adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure, strenuous activities or heavy exertion, as conditions dictate.

For additional information, call your local Air District office.