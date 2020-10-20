Red Flag Warning For The Stanislaus National Forest

Stanislaus National Forest View Photo

A Red Flag Warning is now in effect for the Stanislaus National Forest, until 8 AM Wednesday.

Gusty north to east wind from ten to twenty mph, with gusts up to thirty mph, are expected through Wednesday morning.

Minimum daytime humidity will range from ten to twenty percent. Maximum overnight humidity will be from thirty to fifty percent.

These conditions, combined with dry fuels will result in areas of critical fire weather conditions.

Another potentially stronger period of gusty wind and low humidity is possible from Wednesday night into Friday afternoon.

Therefore, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for the Stanislaus National Forest and the Northern San Joaquin Valley, from Wednesday evening through Friday afternoon.

North to east winds of ten to twenty-five are likely, with gusts ranging from thirty-five to forty mph.

Again, minimum daytime humidity will range from ten to twenty percent. Maximum overnight humidity will be from thirty to fifty-five percent.

Finally, the Mariposa County Air Pollution Control Districts has issued an Air Quality Alert.

The Air Quality Alert will probably remain in effect until the nearby fires that are causing smoke over the county are extinguished.

Exposure to particle pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, cause asthma attacks and acute bronchitis, and increase risk of respiratory infections.

Residents are advised to use caution as conditions warrant. People with heart or lung diseases should follow their doctors advice for dealing with episodes of unhealthy air quality. Older adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure, strenuous activities or heavy exertion, as conditions dictate.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong wind, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.