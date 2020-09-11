Patriot Day To Honor Victims And Never Forget September 11

Flag Flies In Downtown Sonora On Patriot Day View Photo

Sonora, CA — Flags are lining downtown Sonora on this Patriot Day in remembrance of the tragic terrorist attacks of 19 years ago.

In addition, government buildings are flying flags at half-staff across California, per a directive from Governor Gavin Newsom.

You can read Newsom’s proclamation declaring Patriot Day below:

“Nineteen years ago today, our nation watched in horror as Al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four commercial airliners and directed them towards major American institutions, including the World Trade Center, Pentagon and the United States Capitol.

Every year since, we have observed September 11 as Patriot Day to honor both the nearly three thousand individuals who lost their lives that tragic day and the men and women who bravely responded to the attacks. Each year, we remember those who lost their lives, the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for others, and those who have been forever marked by this moment in history. We also recognize the debt we owe to the first responders – continuing to ensure that they are provided with care for the ongoing health impact of their service during the fateful recovery period.”

On this somber anniversary, I urge Californians to give meaning to the phrase “Never Forget,” to mourn for those we lost and continue to support those who rushed toward danger that day. I have ordered all flags on state buildings to be flown at half-staff.”