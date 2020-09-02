Air Quality Alert Issued For Tuolumne & Mariposa Counties

Sun and Smoke View Photo

The Mariposa County and Tuolumne County Air Pollution Control Districts have issued an Air Quality Alert due to smoke impacts from surrounding wildfires for Mariposa and Tuolumne Counties.

The Air Quality Alert is in effect until the fires are extinguished.

Exposure to particle pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravated lung disease, cause asthma attacks and acute bronchitis, and increase risk of respiratory infections. Residents are advised to use caution as conditions warrant, People with heart and lung diseases should follow their doctor`s advice for dealing with episodes of unhealthy air quality. Additionally, older adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure, strenuous activities or heavy exertion, as conditions dictate.

Additionally, the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the Central Sierra Foothills and the Central Valley, from Friday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon.

Due to strong high pressure over Northern California, expect dangerously hot conditions in the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin County, with the afternoon highs ranging from 95 to 110 degrees. The overnight lows will range from the mid sixties to eighty degrees. Any localized dense smoke may impact these temperatures.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which can occur due to prolonged exposure to hot temperatures. People most vulnerable include those who spend lots of time outdoors, those without air conditioning, young children, the elderly and those with chronic illness.

Monitor mymotherlode.com for the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather, when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.