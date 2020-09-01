Excessive Heat Watch Issued For This Labor Day Weekend

Don Pedro Lake 6-3-15 View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley, from Friday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon.

Due to strong high pressure over Northern California, expect dangerously hot conditions in the Central Sierra Foothills and the Central Valley, with the afternoon highs ranging from 95 to 110 degrees. The overnight lows will range from the mid sixties to around eighty. Any localized dense smoke may impact these temperatures.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which can occur due to prolonged exposure to hot temperatures. People most vulnerable include those who spend lots of time outdoors, those without air conditioning, young children, the elderly and those with chronic illness.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.