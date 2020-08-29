Tuolumne Adjusts COVID-19 Count, Labeled Minimal Risk County

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health officials report two new cases today, one has recovered and the other is in isolation. The new cases are not related or associated with any previous clusters or outbreaks. Two additional Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmates have been removed from the total COVID-19 case count. As reported yesterday, the California Department of Public Health is not including prison inmate cases in our case rate for data monitoring purposes and at this time so Tuolumne county will not report them in the total daily case count. This does not apply to SCC staff who are Tuolumne County residents.

As detailed here there is a new tiered system to replace the county data monitoring list. Tuolumne County Public Health says the tier placement is based on several criteria and higher rates of testing will also provide a small ‘boost’ for counties. The tiers will define the business sectors and activities that can open and the level of restrictions. Public Health says “It appears that Tuolumne County will start in Tier 4-Yellow, the least restrictive tier, as the new system rolls out.” As Public Health receives more details regarding this Blueprint over the next day or so, they will provide further updates to the public.

Known Tuolumne tests: 9,746, positive 181 (94 females and 87 males), hospitalized 0, active cases 10, total recovered 169.

Daily COVID-19 Cases County

Active Date New Today Hospital/

ICU Alpine 0 8/20 0 0 Amador 14 8/28 2 3 Calaveras 31 8/28 13 2 Mariposa 2 8/28 0 1 Madera 362 8/28 107 18 Merced 1,113 8/28 76 82 Mono 2 8/28 0 0 San Joaquin 1,347 8/28 140 137/38 Stanislaus 867 8/27 215 166/39 Tuolumne 10 8/28 2 0 Totals (Cumulative) COVID-19 Cases County

Recovered (increase) Total Positives Deaths Alpine 2 (+0) 2 0 Amador 206(+5) 234 14 Calaveras 203(+17) 236 2 Mariposa 67 (+0) 71 2 Madera 2,994(+15) 3,674 54 Merced 6,662(+215) 7,890 115 Mono 158(+0) 162 2 San Joaquin 15,259 (+167) 16,913 307 Stanislaus 12,989 (+186) 14,101 245 Tuolumne 169(+1) 181 2

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting Appointments are recommended. The site now offers testing for children ages 3 and older (accompanied by a parent or guardian). Tuolumne County Public Health encourages anyone concerned about possible exposure to go get tested stating; “Local COVID-19 testing sites have been processing and reporting their results more expediently lately.”

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

LINKS TO MORE INFORMATION & RESOURCES

Community Resources Portal: https://bit.ly/TCcovidPortal

Tuolumne County Public Health Website: www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/publichealth

Public Health COVID-19 Call Center: (209) 533-7440

California COVID-19 website: www.covid19.ca.gov

State Testing Site info and Appointments: https://lhi.care/covidtesting

Tuolumne County Business: www.tcdisasterassistance.com

CDC COVID-19 website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community