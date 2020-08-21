Fire Weather Watch Issued For The Mother Lode

Lightning at night View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for the Mother Lode, the Stanislaus National Forest and the northern San Joaquin Valley from Sunday morning through Tuesday morning.

Moisture will advance northward later this weekend and early next week, associated with what will be leftover of Tropical Storm Genevieve as it weakens. This remnant moisture will lead to the increasing potential for isolated dry thunderstorms for much of Northern California. Lightning with these dry thunderstorms will have the potential to start new fires.

Isolated dry thunderstorms will develop on Sunday afternoon, continuing overnight into Monday morning. The potential for dry thunderstorms may linger into Tuesday.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Meanwhile, an Air Quality Alert has been issued for both Tuolumne County and Mariposa County, as well as San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare Counties and the Central Valley portion of Kern County.

The Air Quality Alert will remain in effect until most of the numerous regional fires are extinguished.

Exposure to particle pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, cause asthma attacks and acute bronchitis,

and increase risk of respiratory infections. Residents are advised to use caution as conditions warrant. People with heart or lung diseases should follow their doctor`s advice for dealing with episodes of unhealthy air quality.

Additionally, older adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure, strenuous activities or heavy exertion, as conditions dictate.

For additional information, call your local Air District office. In Tuolumne County, the phone number is 209-533-5693. In Mariposa, the phone number is 209-966-2220. In Modesto, the phone number is 209-557-6400. Fresno, 559-230-6000. Bakersfield, 661-381-1809.