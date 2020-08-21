Air Quality Alert For Tuolumne And Mariposa Counties

Sun and Smoke View Photo

An Air Quality Alert is now in effect for both Tuolumne County and Mariposa County in addition to San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare Counties and the Central Valley portion of Kern County.

The Air Quality Alert will remain in effect until most of the major fires are extinguished.

Exposure to particle pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, cause asthma attacks and acute bronchitis,

and increase risk of respiratory infections. Residents are advised to use caution as conditions warrant. People with heart or lung diseases should follow their doctor`s advice for dealing with episodes of unhealthy air quality.

Additionally, older adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure, strenuous activities or heavy exertion, as conditions dictate.

For additional information, call your local Air District office. In Tuolumne County, the phone number is 209-533-5693. In Mariposa, the phone number is 209-966-2220. In Modesto, the phone number is 209-557-6400. Fresno, 559-230-6000. Bakersfield, 661-381-1809.