Excessive Heat Watch Issued For The Mother Lode

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley from Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening.

A heating trend is expected for the rest of this week. A prolonged period of triple digit heat is possible late this week into next week.

On Saturday and Sunday, the highs will range from 95 to 110 degrees in both the Central Valley and the Central Sierra Foothills. The overnight lows will range from 70 to 80 degrees.

There will be moderate to very high heat risk during this time, which could impact the general population, especially those who will be working or spending an extended time outdoors.

Heat related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke can occur due to prolonged exposure to extreme heat and humidity, even to the general population. People most vulnerable include those who spend lots of time outdoors, those without air conditioning, young children, the elderly and those with chronic illness.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings on mymotherlode.com for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.