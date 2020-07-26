Roadwork On Calaveras And Tuolumne Highway 49, 108 And Others

Caltrans work scheduled this week in Tuolumne and one area in Calaveras will delay travel for commuters.



On Highway 4, Monday through Friday, utility work between Lashkoff Place and Lower Moran Road will limit one lane of traffic. Expect a ten-minute delay, the work is scheduled between 6 AM and 6 PM.

On Highway 12 utility work on today and Tuesday will intermittently close the right and left shoulder from Cosgrove Creek to Lime Creek Road. The work is scheduled between 7 AM and 5 PM.

On Highway 49 in Calaveras three areas of utility work will limit traffic. From Clifton Lane to North Baker Lane the right shoulder will be closed from 7 AM to 5 PM on Monday. Also on Monday those same hours from Cherokee Creek to Copello Drive will one-way traffic control for utility work. Lastly, on Friday those same hours from Six Mile Creek to Mayo Road utility work will limit traffic to one lane. On Highway 49 from Treat Avenue to Ressells Road expect long-term median and right shoulder work beginning Tuesday, July 28 through August 7 from 7 AM to 5 PM.

On Highway 49 In Tuolumne, drainage work from Bear Valley Road to Highway 120 Monday through Friday from 6:30 AM to 2:00 PM will close the left and right shoulder of the road.

At the Woods Creek Bridge and other Highway 108 bridges including Peaceful Oak in East Sonora and near the mine in Jamestown, there will be intermittent one-way traffic control for bridgework. The work is scheduled at night Monday through Friday from 8 PM to 6 AM. Work on the Stanislaus River bridge in the high country will be from 6 AM to 5 PM. Expect 10-minute delays in those areas. Also up in the high country from Clsure Gate #1 to Beardsley Reservoir Road one-way traffic control for tree work may cause 10-minute delays. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 3 PM.



On Highway 108 at Mackey Ranch Road on Friday expect intermittent utility work on both sides of the road between 7 AM and 5 PM.

On Highway 120 grinding operations at night will limit traffic to one-way from Moccasin Creek Bridge to Old Priest Grade Road and from Old Priest Grade Road to Ferretti Road (East Groveland/Laveroni Park) expect 10-minute delays from 7 PM to 6 AM. From the Laveroni Park to the Yosemite National Park West Boundry be aware of AC Paving from 7 AM to 6 PM. The work is scheduled each night Sunday through Friday morning.

On Highway 120 at the South Fork Tuolumne Bridge, one-way traffic control for drainage work Monday through Friday is scheduled between 7 AM and 6 PM.

On Highway 120 from Highway 49 to Shawmut Grade Road/Old Route 120 one-way trafic control for shoulder work will cause 10-minute delays. The work is scheduled Tuesday through Friday from 7 AM to 2 PM.

These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.