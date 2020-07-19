Roadwork On Calaveras And Tuolumne Highways

Caltrans work scheduled this week in Tuolumne and one area in Calaveras will delay travel for commuters.



On Highway 4, Monday through Thursday, from Horseshow Drive to Highway 49 a moving closure of one of the two lanes will allow for pavement marker replacement. The work is scheduled from 9 AM to 4 PM. Monday through Friday on Highway 4 utility work between Laskoff Place and Lower Moran Road will limit traffic to one way. Expect a ten-minutes delay, the work is scheduled between 6 AM and 6 PM.

On Highway 49, Monday and Tuesday from Francis Street to Copello Drive, be aware of utility work. The work is scheduled 7 AM to 5 PM and will delay traffic 10 minutes.

On Highway 49 drainage work from Bear Valley Road to Highway 120 Monday through Friday from 6:30 AM to 2:00 PM will close the left and right shoulder of the road.

At the Woods Creek Bridge and other Highway 108 bridges including Peaceful Oak in East Sonora and near the mine in Jamestown, there will be intermittent one-way traffic control for bridgework. The work is scheduled at night Monday through Friday from 8 PM to 6 AM. Work on the Stanislaus River bridge in the high country will be from 6 AM to 5 PM. Expect 10-minute delays in those areas. In Mi-Wuk Village



On Highway 120 grinding operations at night will limit traffic to one-way from Moccasin Creek Bridge to Old Priest Grade Road and from Old Priest Grade Road to Ferretti Road (East Groveland/Laveroni Park) expect 10-minute delays from 7 PM to 6 AM. From the Laveroni Park to the Yosemite National Park West Boundry be aware of AC Paving from 7 AM to 6 PM. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday.

On Highway 120 at the South Fork Tuolumne Bridge one-way traffic control for drainage work Monday through Friday is scheduled between 7 AM and 3 PM.

These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.