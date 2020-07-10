Heat Advisory This Weekend

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the central Sierra Nevada foothills from 11 AM Saturday through 8 PM Monday.

Expect dangerous heat, with afternoon highs ranging between 95 to 105 degrees. The temperatures in the San Joaquin Valley will range between 100 to 108. Overnight lows will be in the sixties and seventies.

Heat related illnesses are possible for those new to the area and heat-sensitive groups, such as the elderly, young children, and those with chronic ailments.

Rivers and streams in Central California are still running cold and swift. Brief exposure to the cold water of a river or stream may lead to hypothermia. Rivers and streams are dangerous places to seek cooling relief from the heat.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.