Senator Borgeas Will Detail Budget And COVID-19 Response

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature District 8 Republican Senator Andreas Borgeas.

He will detail what he sees as both the positives and negatives of California’s new budget. He will also highlight legislation he has introduced at the state capitol during the recent session. Also, he will provide the latest on California’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

His District 8 Senate seat covers the Mother Lode region.

Mother Lode Views airs Saturday and Sunday morning at 9:30 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. Mother Lode Views can also be heard Sunday morning at 10 o’clock on 93.5 KKBN and at 9 a.m. on STAR 92.7.

For our extensive audio archive of past interviews on Mother Lode Views click on the “More” tab and on “Mother Lode Views” or keyword: mlviews

Written by BJ Hansen.

