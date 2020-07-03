Sunny
92.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Senator Borgeas Will Detail Budget And COVID-19 Response

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Senator Andreas Borgeas

Senator Andreas Borgeas

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature District 8 Republican Senator Andreas Borgeas.

He will detail what he sees as both the positives and negatives of California’s new budget. He will also highlight legislation he has introduced at the state capitol during the recent session. Also, he will provide the latest on California’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

His District 8 Senate seat covers the Mother Lode region.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 