Senator Borgeas Will Detail Budget And COVID-19 Response
Senator Andreas Borgeas
Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature District 8 Republican Senator Andreas Borgeas.
He will detail what he sees as both the positives and negatives of California’s new budget. He will also highlight legislation he has introduced at the state capitol during the recent session. Also, he will provide the latest on California’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
His District 8 Senate seat covers the Mother Lode region.