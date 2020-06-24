Yosemite Cancels Some Campground Reservations Over COVID-19 Concerns

Yosemite National Park View Photo

Yosemite, CA – Those planning to camp at Yosemite National Park anytime soon may find a rise in COVID-19 case numbers thwarting their plans.

Tuesday, park officials announced the park is holding off on reopening campgrounds through the month of July after a statewide spike in coronavirus cases. It has been just two weeks since some campgrounds began welcoming visitors after being closed for more than two and a half months due to the pandemic.

When Yosemite reopened it limited the number of visitors to about half those that normally visit this time of year. Additionally, visitor centers and other facilities remained shuttered or reopened with limited access to help prevent virus spread.

Camping reservations with arrival dates between now and July 31 have been canceled for the following campgrounds: Bridalveil Horse Camp; Crane Flat; Hodgdon Meadow, which is canceled through August 15 due to Great Gray Owl nesting; Lower Pines; North Pines; Tuolumne Meadows; and 50-percent of Upper Pines.