Roadwork On Several Local Highways

Traffic backup between Jamestown and Sonora due to Caltrans work Dec 7 2017

Caltrans has work scheduled this week that will delay travel in Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties.

On the Highway in Sonora at Woods Creek expect intermittent one-way traffic control for bridgework. The night work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 8 PM to 6 AM.

On Highway 108 from Herring Creek Road to Beardsley Reservoir Road, there will be one-way traffic control for slope repair and clearing. The work is scheduled between 7 AM to 7 PM Monday through Saturday. Beyond that at the Stanislaus River Bridge, there will be more intermittent one-way traffic control for bridgework. That work is scheduled Wednesday and Thursday from 6 AM to 3 PM. From Lyons Dam Road to Middle Camp Sugar Pine Road one-way traffic control will allow a crew to do road crack sealing. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 6 AM to 3 PM.



On Highway 108 at Peaceful Oak Road, bridgework will intermittently limit traffic to one-way. The work will also be at night from 8 PM to 6 AM.

Utility work on Highway 4 between Lashkoff Place and Moran Road will limit traffic to one-way and delay traffic ten minutes. The work is scheduled between 6 AM and 6 PM Monday through Friday.

On Highway 49 from Columbia Way to Shaws Flat Road one lane and the left and right shoulder of the road will be closed fro utility work.

On Highway 120 paving work from Ferretti Road to the West Yosemite Park Boundary limit traffic to one-way on Monday through Friday from 7 AM to 6 PM.

On Highway 120 from the South Fork Tuolumne Bridge to Hardin Flat Road one-way traffic control for drainage work will delay traffic for ten minutes. The work is Monday through Friday from 6 AM to 6 PM. From Red Hill Road to Old Priest Grade Road a moving closure and the left shoulder will be closed for work on the shoulder. The work is from Monday to Friday from 6 AM to 2 PM.



On Highway 26 from Highway 88 to Highway 49/Mokelumne Hill road striping will limit on of the lanes of traffic. The work is scheduled Tuesday through Thursday from 9 AM to 4 PM.

These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.