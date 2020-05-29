Cloudy
92.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Focus On Census, Budget And Coronavirus

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Ryan Campbell

Ryan Campbell

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature the Vice-Chair of the Tuolumne County Supervisors, Ryan Campbell.

Campbell recently hosted a virtual town hall meeting focused on the impacts of coronavirus on social services, and he will provide an update on that topic. He has also been taking a lead on promoting the importance of the census count locally, and he will provide the latest on those field operations during COVID-19. In addition, he will weigh in about the county’s budget shortfall, and speak about his interest in placing another Transient Occupancy Tax measure on the November ballot.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     