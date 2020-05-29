Focus On Census, Budget And Coronavirus
Ryan Campbell
Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature the Vice-Chair of the Tuolumne County Supervisors, Ryan Campbell.
Campbell recently hosted a virtual town hall meeting focused on the impacts of coronavirus on social services, and he will provide an update on that topic. He has also been taking a lead on promoting the importance of the census count locally, and he will provide the latest on those field operations during COVID-19. In addition, he will weigh in about the county’s budget shortfall, and speak about his interest in placing another Transient Occupancy Tax measure on the November ballot.