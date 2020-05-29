Focus On Census, Budget And Coronavirus

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature the Vice-Chair of the Tuolumne County Supervisors, Ryan Campbell.

Campbell recently hosted a virtual town hall meeting focused on the impacts of coronavirus on social services, and he will provide an update on that topic. He has also been taking a lead on promoting the importance of the census count locally, and he will provide the latest on those field operations during COVID-19. In addition, he will weigh in about the county’s budget shortfall, and speak about his interest in placing another Transient Occupancy Tax measure on the November ballot.

Mother Lode Views airs Saturday and Sunday morning at 9:30 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. Mother Lode Views can also be heard Sunday morning at 10 o’clock on 93.5 KKBN and at 9 a.m. on STAR 92.7.

For our extensive audio archive of past interviews on Mother Lode Views click on the “More” tab and on “Mother Lode Views” or keyword: mlviews

Written by BJ Hansen.

