Newsom Issues Guidance For Reopening Places Of Worship

California Governor Gavin Newsom seal View Photo

Sacramento, CA — California Governor Gavin Newsom says churches will be allowed to reopen in the state, but attendance should be limited to 25-percent of total capacity, or a maximum of 100 attendees.

The guidance was released by the California Department of Public Health this afternoon.

The same rules will also apply for in-person political protests (25-percent of an area’s maximum capacity or up to 100 attendees).

The changes are effective immediately across California, upon approval by local county public health departments.

In addition, to reopen for religious services and funerals, places of worship must:

-Establish and implement a COVID-19 prevention plan for every location, train staff on the plan, and regularly evaluate workplaces for compliance.

-Train employees and volunteers on COVID-19, including how to prevent it from spreading and which underlying health conditions may make individuals more susceptible to contracting the virus.

-Implement cleaning and disinfecting protocols.

-Set physical distancing guidelines.

-Recommend that staff and guests wear cloth face coverings, and screen staff for temperature and symptoms at the beginning of their shifts.

-Set parameters around or consider eliminating singing and group recitations. These activities dramatically increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission. For this reason, congregants engaging in singing, particularly in the choir, and group recitation should wear face coverings at all times and when possible, these activities should be conducted outside with greater than 6-foot distancing.

On Friday, President Donald had called on Governor’s across the country to allow places of worship to reopen.