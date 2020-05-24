Excessive Heat Warning Issued For The Mother Lode & Central Valley

The first significant heat wave of the season is expected for Northern California this week.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley from 11 AM Monday through 7 PM Thursday.

Daytime highs in the Mother Lode will range from 95 to 100 degrees.

Highs in the Central Valley will range from 97 to 107.

The hottest temperatures will occur from Tuesday through Thursday.

Moderate to very high heat risk is expected. This means that the extreme heat and humidity will increase the chances for heat related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which can occur due to prolonged exposure to hot temperatures.

People who are the most vulnerable include those who are spending lots of time outdoors, those without air conditioning, young children, the elderly and those with chronic ailments.

Overnight temperatures will remain warm and offer little relief.

Local rivers and streams are running fast and cold and are dangerous places to seek cooling relief from the heat. Brief exposure to the cold water of a river or stream may lead to hypothermia. Cold water safety should be practiced when on and near the water.

Be sure to practice heat safety. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.