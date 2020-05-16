Construction To Close Murphys Road To Traffic

Calaveras County Public Works logo View Photo

Murphys, CA – A paving project expected to last into June will delay travel for some motorists and halt through traffic in the Murphys area.

The Six Mile Road Improvements Project in the area of Ironside Vineyards and the Vallecito Conservation Camp will get underway on Monday, May 18th. Calaveras County Public Works had hired T&S West Construction based in Stockton to complete the work. The paving will be conducted Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The work requires the closure of Six Mile Road to through traffic, allowing only one-way traffic in the cone zone forcing short delays for residential traffic. All essential local travelers, including sanitation trucks, delivery vehicles and emergency vehicles will also be allowed.

There will be construction and paving equipment as well as plenty of workers in the cone zone. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution and slowdown in the area while obeying all signage.

The work is expected to last through late June. Questions regarding the construction can be directed to the county’s public works department at (209) 754-6401.