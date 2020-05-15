Late Season Winter Storm Watch Issued For The Sierra Nevada

Snowing on Highway 88 View Photo

A late season storm will bring periods of moderate to heavy snow and strong winds to the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada late this weekend and into early next week.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Sierra Nevada above 6,000 feet from Sunday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon.

The snow levels are expected to lower to 6,000 feet late Sunday night.

Total snow accumulations will range from four inches to a foot of snow above the 7,000 foot elevation.

The winds could gust as high as forty-five mph along the crest of the Sierra.

Very difficult to nearly impossible travel over the mountain passes is expected. Strong winds and falling snow will cause significant reductions in visibility at times. Motorists are urged to avoid travel above 6,000 feet during this time and consider alternate strategies.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Prepare for road closures due to snow cover. If you must travel, remember to carry tire chains, plenty of food, a good deal of water, and warm clothing in your vehicle.