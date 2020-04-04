COVID-19 Pandemic Price Gouging Targeted By Newsom

Grocery store shopping cart View Photo

Sonora, CA – Governor Gavin Newsom is taking aim at sellers that spike prices on critical consumer goods and medical supplies.

On Friday, Newsom signed an executive order expanding consumer protection against price gouging as California continues to respond to the coronavirus outbreak.

“This crisis has impacted every Californian and our normal way of life, and we are ensuring that all consumers are able to purchase what they need, at a fair price,” said Governor Newsom.

The order generally prohibits sellers from hiking prices on items like food, hygiene goods, medical or emergency supplies by more than 10 percent. It also gives the state’s Justice Department and Attorney General’s office additional tools to take action against price gougers. The order runs through Sept. 4th.

Those convicted of this misdemeanor could face a $1,000 fine or up to six months in jail or both. The governor’s entire order that further outlines the crimes and law enforcement actions can be found here.