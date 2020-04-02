Weather Systems Will Impact The Area This Weekend

Sunday Snow Near Arnold View Photo

A couple of weather systems from the Gulf of Alaska will bring mountain snow, valley rain, colder temperatures and breezy winds to Northern California this Saturday through Monday.

The first one will impact the area on Saturday with a stronger storm expected on Sunday.

Snow will increase on Saturday in the Sierra Nevada, with the heaviest period of snow expected from Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening.

Snow showers with lighter accumulations will continue late Sunday night and Monday.

The total snow accumulations in the Sierra Nevada will range from one to two feet above the 4,000 foot elevation.

There will be lessor amounts of snow accumulation in the Mother Lode above the 2,500 foot elevation .

The snow levels will generally range from 3,500 to 4,500 feet on Saturday. This will lower on Sunday night to around 3,000 feet or even lower at times.

Winds of fifteen to twenty-five mph are likely at times this weekend, with some higher gusts expected.

If you are heading into the mountains, expect snow covered roads, travel delays, possible chain controls and power outages.