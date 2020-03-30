Sonora Area Foundation Announces Community Recovery Fund

Sonora Area Foundation Office View Photo

Sonora, CA — In response to the community impacts stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, the Sonora Area Foundation has established a fund to help aid in the recovery.

It is designed to be a repository for donations to help local groups impacted by COVID-19. Grants will be made to non-profit organizations, government entities and those providing charitable services to Tuolumne County residents impacted either directly by the pandemic or the related “stay at home” mandate.

100-percent of the money donated to the fund will be spent locally.

For information on grant applications, making a donation, or establishment of a donor fund, contact the Foundation at 209-533-2596 or through its website www.sonora-area.org.