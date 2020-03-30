Schools Providing Lunches Across Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA — Last week was technically Spring Break, and more locations will be offering student lunches in Tuolumne County in the coming days.

Per the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office:

All districts are providing some kind of meal assistance and all schools are operating under a waiver that allows them to serve any child under the age of 18 or students enrolled in the Transition program. Students can receive meals from any open location.All meals are provided via drive-through or drop of distribution only.

-Belleview Elementary – Lunch & breakfast will be distributed on campus, Monday –Friday ,11am –1pm

-Big Oak Flat Groveland – The next multi-day meal distribution will take place on Wednesday for Tioga/Tenaya and Don Pedro, 11-1. Contact for Tenaya/Tioga is whilton@bofg.orgor 962-7846. Don Pedro is 852-9496 or nlamm@bofg.org

-Columbia Elementary – On Monday, staff will deliver meals directly to homes by staff. A balanced meal will be provided multiple days for all children in the home. Contact 533-7700 x170 for more information.

-Curtis Creek – School Meals will be available for pick-up at Curtis Creek Monday and Thursday for any student wishing breakfast or lunch (multiple days of meals will be provided). Delivery upon request. Call 532.1428 x 4360 for more information.

-Jamestown Elementary – ‘Grab and Go’ meals will be available Mon–Fri, 11am –2pm at the Jamestown School Site.

-Sonora Elementary – Meal distribution for children is available on Mon and Wed. The Monday pick-up will be covering meals until Wednesday. The Wednesday pick-up will cover the rest of the week. Meal pick-up is a drive-through service only.

-Sonora Union High School – Meals will be provided on Mon and Wed with curbside pick-up at the front office, 11:30 –12:30. Alternative pick up or delivery will be made upon request. Contact 532-5511 x 5 or email gstaggs@sonorahs.k12.ca.us indicating how many meals you will need. Messages will be checked daily and any additional meal needs will be accommodated

-Soulsbyville School – Soulsbyville will provide“grab and go ”lunches,11 AM to 1 PM,on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (multiple days of meals will be provided on Wed for remainder of week). Drive-through service will take place in the main parking lot. Please contact Mr. Winfield with any questions at 559.7656.

-Summerville Elementary – Summerville Elementary will provide a multiple day, on-site pick up of meals on Monday and Wednesday, 11:00 am -12:30 pm. Delivery will be provided to Ponderosa Hills, Yosemite Rd, Outlying Areas. Call 928.4291 for info.

-Summerville Union High – School District Meals will be delivered via bus routes on Monday and Wednesday(multiple daysof meals will be provided). Call 928-4228 extension 6232 for more information.

-Twain Harte School – Meals will be provided Monday–Friday,10am –Noon, in the Manzanita Dr. Parking Lot. Delivery available at the following times/locations:10:00-10:10 Sugar Pine RV Park; 10:15-10:30 Diamond Jim’s Parking Lot inMi Wuk Village; 10:35-10:45 Sierra Village Market ParkingLot; 10:50-11:00 Long Barn Lodge Parking Lot. Contact Gabe Wingo at 586.3266for assistance.

-Jamestown Family Resource Center: If you or someone you know needs food, call 536.2092 between 9am –1pm(M-F); 984.4704 between 9am -4pm (M-F)or fill out the online request form -https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf4X1kr5qnJHUiMYw7AseSp89RHbNqEtxGbXtdulU4SR8SaOg/viewform?fbclid=IwAR0decJHHdsqN5g-15eQrdRc3XWR5a84eCMlN8OdZTJb9xYGMIFS6acDPBQ