Mark Twain Medical Center Launches Virtual Urgent Care Visits

Mark Twain Medical Center View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Now anyone with potential novel coronavirus symptoms can get them checked out via a remote interface.

On Friday, Dignity Health Mark Twain Medical Center officials announced a virtual urgent care service called Virtual Care Anywhere. It is being offered without charge to anyone in the community experiencing mild to moderate symptoms of the new coronavirus.

While the service has a regular fee of $35 per visit, anyone who thinks they might be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms will receive a waiver. Virtual urgent care visits are being encouraged as an initial care option for anyone who would like to discuss symptoms characteristic of COVID-19 with a health care professional.

Virtual urgent care is recommended for patients with less severe symptoms of COVID-19 such as low-grade fever, a cough, or shortness of breath. People with mild symptoms who are evaluated virtually by a medical professional can avoid interacting with others and ensure they receive the appropriate level of care in the right setting.

Officials stress that anyone experiencing severe symptoms of respiratory illness such as a high fever or difficulty breathing, should call 911 or visit your nearest care site. Dignity Health encourages people to call their medical facility in advance to notify the care team of any COVID-19 symptoms before visiting in person.

As ambulatory and acute care facilities across the country experience an increase in the number of patients with COVID-19 symptoms, virtual health care visits are seen as a tool to help providers meet demand while reducing potential transmission of the coronavirus. Hospital officials describe the experience as a safe and convenient way for people to speak with a medical professional for advice without needing to visit a physical care location.

To use the service, click here and download the app in the Apple App or Google Play Store, or call 855-356-8053 and use the coupon code COVID19. After requesting an appointment, a virtual care provider as soon as he or she is available will contact the patient. The estimated time is described as typically within 15-30 minutes although high-demand times may result in longer waits.

“Virtual urgent care visits are one way we will help patients with COVID-19 symptoms assess their options for treatment or testing,” says MTMC President and CEO Doug Archer. “Virtual visits allow for timely care delivery without putting other patients or our clinicians at risk for contracting the virus. And while it’s not intended to replace in-person care visits, it will help reduce patient volumes at care sites so we can serve those who need care the most.”