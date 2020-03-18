Sierra Nevada Winter Weather Advisory Tonight

Snow at Phillip Station View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Nevada above 3,500 feet through 5 AM Thursday.

Total snow accumulations will range from one to five inches above the 3,500 foot elevation.

Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving.

As of this posting, there are no chain or snowtire or four wheel drive requirements on Highway 108, up to the winter closure gate at Snow Park. Additionally, there are no restrictions on Highway 120 up to the winter closure gate at Crane Flat. There are no restrictions on Highway 4, up to the winter closure gate located after the Mt Reba Turnoff. And there are no restrictions on Highway 88 Carson Pass. For the most up to date conditions, log on to mymotherlode.com and click on the ‘Traffic’ tab.