Sierra Nevada Winter Storm Warning This Weekend

Snow in Arnold View Photo

A cold weather system will bring significant snow to the Sierra Nevada and the upper elevations of the Mother Lode this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Sierra Nevada above 3,000 feet, from 5 AM Saturday morning through 5 PM Monday Night.

Snow will begin to develop on Saturday morning and become moderate to heavy at times from Saturday night through Monday.

Generally, snow levels will range anywhere from 2,000 to 4,000 feet during the duration of the Warning.

Total snow accumulations around the 2,500 foot elevation, could range between four to eight inches. Above the 4,000 foot elevation, the total snow accumulations will range between one to six feet.

Wind gusts will range from forty to sixty mph over the Sierra crest. Whiteout conditions are possible.

Mountain travel will be very difficult to impossible from early Saturday evening through early Sunday evening. If you must travel, carry a winter emergency kit and check road conditions before you go. Expect chain controls, travel delays and possible road closures.

A Winter Storm Warning means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the Warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.