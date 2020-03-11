32nd Annual TuCARE Dinner This Saturday

The 32nd annual TuCARE Dinner and Auction will take place Saturday March 14th at the Sonora Elks Lodge.

TuCare Executive Director Melinda Fleming was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The special guest speaker will be Mike Albrecht, a Registered Professional Forester.

The doors will open for social time at 5 PM. Dinner will be served at 6:30 PM.

TuCare stands for Tuolumne County Alliance for Resources and Environment, Inc. It was established to enlighten and advise the public on conservation and the wise use of our natural resources.

TuCare is involved in issues related to public and private lands usage which TuCARE feels is essential for a vital and functioning local and state economy.

A non-profit organization, all of the TuCare programs come from donations, memberships and grants.

Proceeds from the event will benefit TuCare’s programs including “Tours For Kids”. Those are educational programs for school children, which at times, includes hands-on field trips.

Contact TuCARE at 209-352-8012 for information or email tucare@mlode.com

