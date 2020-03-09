Roadwork Planned On Highway 108, 4, 49 and 120

Slope work on HWY 108 up by Beardsley View Photo

Caltrans has work scheduled this week that will delay travel in Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties.

At night on Highway 108 in East Sonora, work on the Peaceful Oak Road bridge by Caltrans will intermittently limit traffic to one-way and delay traffic ten-minutes. The work is scheduled to begin Sunday night and each night of the week between 8pm and 6am.

On Highway 108 from Herring Creek Road to Beardsley Reservoir Road slope repair and clearing from Monday through Friday will delay traffic 10 minutes. The work is scheduled between 7am and 7pm.

On Highway 120 from the Mariposa/Tuolumne County line to Buck Meadows drainage work will limit traffic to one-way and cause 10-minute delays. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 7am to 2pm.

Shoulder work on Highway 4 between Laskoff Place and Moran Road Monday through Friday will delay traffic for ten minutes. The work is scheduled between the hours of 6am and 6pm.

On Highway 4 at the West Bridge over Cherokee Creek to Stallion Way one-way traffic control for tree work will delay traffic 10-minutes. The work is scheduled on Monday between 9am and 3pm.

On Highway 49 Monday through Wednesday drainage work from Bear Valley Road to Hwy 120 will close both the left and right shoulder areas from 8am to 3pm.

These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.