Winter Weather Advisory For The Sierra Nevada This Saturday

Hwy 4 closure gate area View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Nevada above 4,500 feet, this Saturday from 4 AM through 10 PM.

Total snow accumulations above the 5,000 elevation, will range from four to 10 inches.

The bulk of the snow is expected during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times. Plan on slippery and hazardous road conditions. Slow down and use caution while traveling. If travel is necessary, carry chains and expect travel delays. There is the potential for road closures above 5,000 feet.

Currently, there are no chain or snow tire or 4 wheel drive requirements up to the winter closure gates of Highways 108, 4 and 120. Additionally, there are no restrictions on Highway 88, Carson Pass. For the latest road conditions, click the ‘traffic’ tab on mymotherlode.com

A Winter Weather Advisory means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.